Pilot for Canadian airline charged with being impaired

A pilot for Canadian carrier Sunwing Airlines faces charges after police allege he was impaired and passed out over his seat before takeoff.

Police say the pilot boarded the Boeing 737 in Calgary early Saturday for a flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina and Winnipeg before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico.

But before it took off, police say the gate crew as well as crewmembers on the aircraft indicated he was behaving strangely.

Calgary Sgt. Paul Stacey said the co-pilot found the captain passed out in the cockpit.

The pilot was escorted from the plane and has been charged with having care and control of an aircraft while being impaired, as well as having a blood-alcohol level exceeding .08 while in care and control of an aircraft.