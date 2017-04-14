Pina collects four hits, Brewers score 10 runs for fourth straight win

CINCINNATI — Eric Thames homered for the second straight night and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Friday night.

Thames’ third home run of the season capped Milwaukee’s four-run sixth inning against a Cincinnati bullpen that went into the game with a National League-best 1.13 ERA. Blake Wood (0-1) allowed three hits and three runs, including Jonathan Villar’s tiebreaking double off the glove of right fielder Patrick Kivlehan. Thames followed with a two-run shot into the right field seats off left-hander Wandy Peralta.

The Brewers, who had a season-high 12 hits, broke the game open with a four-run seventh, including pinch-hitter Nick Franklin’s two-run triple, en route to their fourth straight win.

Zack Cozart hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Joey Votto added a solo shot in the third to give the Reds a 3-0 lead against Tommy Milone (1-0), who allowed three runs and six hits in five innings with no walks.

Milone and relievers Jhan Marinez, Jacob Barnes and Oliver Drake — making his Brewers debut — combined to allow just one run over the last six innings.

Reds starter Scott Feldman allowed four hits and five walks, two more than his combined total from his first two starts. He walked the bases full with one out in the fifth inning before getting Domingo Santana to ground into a double play.

Rookie catcher Manny Pina extended his hitting streak to five games with four hits, including a fourth-inning two-run double that cut Cincinnati’s lead to 3-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Andrew Susac went 1 for 4 with an RBI on Thursday in the first game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Susac went on the 10-day disabled list on April 2 with trapezius tightness.

Reds: RHP Sal Romano will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start on Sunday in place of RHP Rookie Davis, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm.

UP NEXT:

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies, who retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced in his last start on Sunday against the Cubs, will try to build on that fast finish in his third start of the season on Saturday.

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan celebrates his 24th birthday with his third start of the season on Saturday. He allowed four hits and five walks while pitching only into the third inning of his last start on Monday in Pittsburgh.