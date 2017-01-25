Pins Offered For Trophy Catches

The Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament and Live Release program, hosted by the Division of Fish and Wildlife, will now offer pins for trophy catches. The collectable award lapel pins will be given to anglers for the first time since the 1980’s, when the lapels were replaced with award patches. There will be four new award pin types available. For anglers who choose to retain their trophy fish, a freshwater and saltwater pin is available. For those who immediately release their catch alive can win one of each as well. One pin can be awarded per category, and each year’s pins will depict a different species of fish.