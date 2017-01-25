Pins Offered For Trophy Catches

By Tyler Zulli -
83

The Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament and Live Release program, hosted by the Division of Fish and Wildlife, will now offer pins for trophy catches. The collectable award lapel pins will be given to anglers for the first time since the 1980’s, when the lapels were replaced with award patches. There will be four new award pin types available. For anglers who choose to retain their trophy fish, a freshwater and saltwater pin is available. For those who immediately release their catch alive can win one of each as well. One pin can be awarded per category, and each year’s pins will depict a different species of fish.

SHARE
Previous articleGT Contracting Program Offered
Next articleElite Angler Award Created
Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR