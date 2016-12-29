SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy (AP) Alexis Pinturault won an Alpine combined race Thursday to match Jean-Claude Killy for the French record with his 18th World Cup victory.

Pinturault edged overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher of Austria by 0.34 seconds in the event, which combined the times from one super-G run and one slalom run.

Super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished third, 1.13 behind.

Killy’s wins came in 1967 and 1968 when he won the first two overall World Cup titles.

Pinturault stood third behind Kilde and Hirscher after the super-G portion of the race and then had the fastest slalom run.

Pinturault has now won the last three World Cup combined races.

Justin Murisier of Switzerland finished fourth and Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France was fifth.