Pirates RHP Taillon scratched due to flu-like symptoms

CHICAGO (AP) Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs due to flu-like symptoms.

The Pirates say Taillon is being treated by their medical staff. He is day to day.

Right-hander Chad Kuhl will take Taillon’s place for Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field.

The 25-year-old Taillon is 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts since returning from surgery for testicular cancer.

