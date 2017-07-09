GOP Opponent Blasts Globetrotting De Blasio with Epic Tweet

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for “jetting off” to Germany to join anti-Trump protests rather than lead a city in mourning.

Last week, NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was “assassinated” in the Bronx by a career felon, while hundreds of new recruits were sworn-in to the force.

De Blasio skipped the swearing-in ceremony and was not present in the aftermath of Familia’s murder because he was in Gracie Mansion preparing to leave for Hamburg.

Pirro said the actions of de Blasio – who she referred to by his real name, Warren Wilhelm Jr. – were not surprising.

“De Blasio’s anti-cop sentiments [are] deep-rooted,” she said, recalling how dozens of officers turned their backs on the mayor when he spoke at the funeral of Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in 2015.

Pirro said the mayor sees “delusions” of himself as an international progressive figure, which causes him to ignore his city and jet around the country and the world to join his ideological brethren.

De Blasio’s presumed Republican opponent this year, State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Richmond County spoofed the mayor’s decision by posting a photoshopped image of him enjoying brats, beer and Wiener schnitzel while wearing lederhosen.

Pirro called for the NYPD to again turn their backs on de Blasio, when and if he speaks at Familia’s funeral.

