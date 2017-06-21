Stephen Piscotty says having Monday off was beneficial for the St. Louis Cardinals: “Off days are awesome, and it kind of rejuvenated us. I’m glad we started off this next set with a win.”

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Piscotty gives credit to Cardinals’ bullpen after extra-innings win Pat Neshek on his resurgence in Philadelphia Lance Lynn: ‘If you don’t make good pitches, good teams make you pay’ WATCH: Piscotty homers twice in Cardinals’ loss to Orioles Mike Matheny says it was ‘just one of those days’ for Lance Lynn Tyler Lyons willing to pitch in any role to help Cardinals More FOX Sports Midwest Videos