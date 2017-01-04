Pistol-packing granny scares off armed crook at home

A Texas grandmother wasn’t about to let an armed intruder take her alive!

According to KSLA, 74-year-old Rebbie Roberson sat down to watch some TV on Sunday night, January 1st when someone wearing gloves and a mask broke into her home.

“When I started to get up, he was in here, on me, with a gun facing me — right to my face,” Roberson said.

What she did next took the gunman by surprise.

“I had to walk right out in front of him. I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what,” Roberson said.

Roberson had her own firearm on a table nearby.

“I reached over there and grabbed this gun — and when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran,” Roberson said.

With her .38-caliber pistol in hand, Roberson said she followed him — all the while firing her gun and leaving bullet holes in the walls of her home.

