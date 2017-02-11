Pistons (25-29) at Raptors (32-22): Preview

The Raptors booted away a victory in Minneapolis, and can’t afford a repeat. Many Eastern Conference opponents are bunched up behind.

The Toronto Raptors haven’t seen their buddies from down the 401 Highway since our team beat them opening night. That situation will be dramatically rectified, as tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons is the first of three times they will meet before season’s end.

The boys from (what’s left of) Motor City haven’t had the season they were hoping for. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2007-08, and won’t this year (they won’t even make the post-season at their current pace) unless they find another, higher gear in a hurry.

That will be difficult, as they are second-last in made 3-balls, averaging 7.7 Per Game [PG].

The Pistons haven’t had any of their recent draft picks turn into special players. I suppose their signature player is Andre Drummond, a giant center with a serious aversion to making free throws. In today’s NBA, a team lives or dies in the backcourt, and the Pistons haven’t had an impact guard since Isiah Thomas.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is alleged to be in line for a big payday this summer, though I’m not sure why. His numbers are no more than respectable, and he doesn’t do anything particularly well.

Point guard Reggie Jackson was brought in from OKC to speed up their offense. He’s a solid player, though a 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is not what coach & GM Stan Van Gundy was looking for. In fairness to Jackson, his assist numbers aren’t ever going to be impressive until this team gets some shooters.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Protect the paint. Detroit can score in a number of ways other than the long ball. Caldwell-Pope and Tobias Harris are highly capable of slashing to the basket. Marcus Morris can make mid-range shots if given the space. Make the paint uncomfortable. Make your shots. The Pistons lead the NBA in one important category. They give up the fewest offensive rebounds: 8.4 PG. That’s largely due to the massive presence of Drummond, who’s a tiny fraction behind Miami’s Hassan Whiteside for the league lead in defensive boards. The Raptors will need patience on offense in order to create open looks. Burn their second unit. Detroit doesn’t get much from their rotation players.

Conclusion & Final Score

For the Raptors, who still haven’t figured out the identities of their power forward or their backup point guard, there haven’t been any easy games lately. This one will be no exception. Patrick Patterson is still listed as day-to-day with his knee problem. I’d be just as happy to sit him down until after the All-Star break.

Let’s hope the rest of the squad can step up.

Raptors 107 – Pistons 103.

