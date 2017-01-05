Pittsburgh Pirates Best Offseason Decision Is Keeping Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen headed the traded rumors this offseason. A deal did not get done, and the Pittsburgh Pirates should be thankful.

An underwhelming 2016 season was met with an overwhelming belief that Andrew McCutchen would be traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Entering 2017, the former MVP remains a member of the black and yellow. The understanding was/is that McCutchen’s big name status would prompt numerous buyers to make a blockbuster deal, despite his below-par 2016 campaign. Contrarily, few teams took the bait.

The Washington Nationals appeared most interested; however, the addition of center fielder Adam Eaton put those rumors to rest. Speculation of a McCutchen trade is currently survived by the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Although intriguing, it is very unlikely anything will materialize among any of those teams. Frankly, a trade scenario for the All-Star center fielder can be imagined by practically every major league team, but nothing will come to reality, at least not this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were wise to aim for a high return for McCutchen this offseason. They listened to offers hoping a team would offer the sun and the moon. Whether or not a trade was made, the Pirates would be okay with the end result.

Andrew McCutchen had an uncharacteristically poor season last year. He slashed .256/.336/.430 and recorded the lowest OPS of his career at .776. His 156 hits were his lowest mark since 2011 and he struck out a career high 143 times. He couldn’t even convert half of his stolen base attempts, getting caught six times out of 11 tries. McCutchen saw a drop in almost every statistical category from the previous season.

The sudden drop-off is simply unexplainable. Whether he was playing injured or suffering a mental overload from this confusing game, McCutchen would be the first to defend against any excuses. As a player of his stature and ability, it would be shocking if he displays anything close to a repeat of last season in 2017. For the sake of trade value, and winning, the Pittsburgh Pirates are begging for McCutchen to return to his original form.

A good 2017 from McCutchen would provide the Pirates with an array of options.

More from Call to the Pen

If the win column is unimpressive, then they can trade McCutchen for some elite prospects – even better prospects than they would have acquired if trading him this offseason. If they are winning, then they can rely on McCutchen for a possible playoff run. Something tells me their star player would be front and center for a contending Pirates team. If the 2017 trade deadline comes along and they feel they’re an ace away from serious contention, then they can offer him for a desired arm. Regardless of recent performance, McCutchen remains the catalyst for this Pirates team. As he goes, they go. Last year was proof of that.

The handling of Andrew McCutchen comes down to the basic question – why sell low when you can wait to sell high?

McCutchen has two years remaining on his current contract. He is owed $14 million in 2017 and $14.5 million in 2018 (club option with $1 million buyout). His contract plays favorable to the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as any potential buyers. With money not being an imposing factor, it once again comes down to how he performs on the field.

Andrew McCutchen having back-to-back bad seasons is as likely as the San Diego Padres making the playoffs in 2017. The bottom line is that Andrew McCutchen is a true five-tool player with MVP potential every year. How many teams have a player like that? How many five-tool players even exist in MLB right now?

Pittsburgh has a good team with McCutchen, a potential playoff team. Without him, their playoff chances are slim, especially in a top-heavy National League. The Pirates will be thanking their lucky stars that they hung on to McCutchen for at least one more season. He’ll give Pittsburgh a chance to contend, whether by leading the pack on the field, or as a trade chip off the field.

This article originally appeared on