Pittsburgh Pirates Complete A Minor Trade With The Minnesota Twins

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins completed a minor trade for a right-handed relief pitcher.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new bullpen depth option in the form of Pat Light. On Thursday afternoon, the Bucs acquired the right-handed relief pitcher from the Minnesota Twins. In exchange for the Light, the Pirates will send the Twins a player to be named later.

I would not expect this to be a player of any significance whatsoever. To be honest, I would not be surprised if the Bucs just wound up sending the Twins cash in the end.

This is a trade the Pirates made to add some bullpen depth. Barring something catastrophic in Spring Training, Light will begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis. However, he could be a bullpen option that we see at the Major League level at some point during the 2017 campaign.

Pat Light made his Major League debut during the 2016 season. He pitched a combined 16 2/3 innings between the Twins and Boston Red Sox. In those 16 2/3 innings pitched he allowed 22 hits, walked 16 batters, and struck out 16 batters. He owned an 11.34 ERA, 7.41 FIP, and a 5.79 xFIP.

Pat Light is a hard throwing reliever with a fastball in the 94-97 miles per hour range. Ever since moving to the bullpen in 2015, he has watched this fastball become more of a power pitch. Light also throws a slider, change up, and a splitter.

As I said above, to start the season I expect Light to be in the bullpen at Triple-A. He should play a depth role this season. Similar to the role relievers such as Deolis Geurra and and A.J. Schugel have played in the past.

In order to make room for Pat Light on the 40-man roster, the Pittsburgh Pirates designated reliever Lisalverto Bonilla for assignment. Bonilla, who signed with the Pirates on November 29th, was projected to start the year in the bullpen at Triple-A Indianapolis.

More from Rum Bunter

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!