Pittsburgh public transportation faces cuts under budget

The Port Authority of Allegheny County would be forced to make significant cuts in service under a proposed state budget.

The Tribune-Review reports an estimated $80 million in operating funds would be stripped from the authority under the new budget. Cuts to the authority are part of a larger proposal to slash $357 million from transit agencies across the state. The plan, which is aimed at balancing the budget, has been opposed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Officials say the authority would cut half its routes, end weekend and evening service and issue a fare hike if the budget passes. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the move would be devastating to the area’s growing economy.

Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss the transit proposal during a budget vote this week.

