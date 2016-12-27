Pittsburgh Steelers Playoff Mock Draft

Pittsburgh is playoff bound so naturally that means it’s a perfect time for a Steelers mock draft.

Playoffs!!!

In a season plagued by a long losing streak, a brief Ben Roethlisberger injury scare, and some questionable criticism from a Steelers legend, the Steelers managed to overcome adversity and take home the divisional crown.

Next comes an awkward Week 17 matchup with Cleveland that has no effect on the Steelers’ playoff-seeding. Rather than arguing over which starters should rest (Ben, Bell, Brown, Foster, Pouncey, Tuitt, Harrison, Shazier, Timmons, and Mitchell, btw), let’s have some fun and try out a Steelers Mock Draft.

Once again, I will be using Fanspeak’s Mock Draft Simulator. I urge you to not only comment on my mock but try it out for yourself! Leave your results in the comments section below and tell us how YOU would help out our Steelers.

HERE WE GO STEELERS HERE WE GO!

Round 1: EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn

I’ll be honest, my first two selections for Pittsburgh haven’t changed since November.

There is a considerable difference in the EDGE talent at the top of the draft than those who will be available in the mid-later rounds. With presumed top-20 talents like Myles Garrett, Tim Williams, Taco Charlton, and Derek Barnett off the board, my decision came down to Carl Lawson and Ryan Anderson. I went with Lawson as I believe he is the overall better fit in Pittsburgh.

Lawson plays with a violent nature and has the explosiveness, speed to power conversion, and hand usage to excel off the edge. He checks all the boxes as a first round prospect, with only concerns being his injury history and his tendency to fail to finish on his pass rushes. You wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at the 9 sacks on his stat sheet in 2016, but Lawson had plenty of additional pressures that he should have finished for sacks.

Counting on a clean medical evaluation for Lawson at the Combine, he would be a dream pick for Pittsburgh in Round 1.

Round 2: CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan

Before you dig on Lewis for his less than ideal size … watch the kid play. I promise you that you will love this kid’s aggressiveness and physicality and see that his style of play belongs in the Black and Gold. Lewis plays with quickness and demeanor to excel in tight, press-man coverage.

Down the field Lewis possess the fluidity to stay in phase with wideouts, and shows off remarkable ball skills to disrupt the catch point and rack up pass breakups and interceptions.

If you haven’t seen Lewis first hand, I recommend starting with his tape vs. Wisconsin. Lewis locked down WRs all day and capped the day off with a game winning, one handed interception that is perhaps the play of the year in College Football.

I envision Lewis stepping into Pittsburgh as an immediate replacement for William Gay in the slot. I know Gay has several years left on his current deal, but his poor tackling and overall play has been a weakness for the Steelers defense in 2016. Lewis would be an excellent addition to the Steeler’s defensive secondary youth movement aside Artie Burns and Sean Davis.

More from Still Curtain

Round 3: QB Pat Mahomes, Texas Tech

If you are going to have a problem with my Mock, this is most likely the pick that will have you slamming your keyboard.

While Pat Mahomes will likely need to sit for quite some time and iron out some issues with his mechanics and footwork, he is the quarterback with the biggest upside in the 2017 Draft. His natural arm talent is eerily similar to Aaron Rodgers. Mahomes can execute any throw at all levels of the field, either in the pocket or on the run from an off balanced base. He releases throws from a multitude of launch angles, similar to the backyard style of football that you see with Matt Stafford. Take into account his remarkable arm strength and uncanny ability to extend plays and you find yourself with a potentially special QB prospect.

However, the issue with Mahomes is putting it all together on a consistent basis. Not only do you have concerns about his Air-Raid video game-esque scheme at Texas Tech, but you also have to catch him up with NFL play-calling, pre-snap reads, and simply taking snaps under center.

Pittsburgh has the time to let Mahomes sit and learn behind one of the all-time greats in Big Ben. In several years, if Pittsburgh could tap into his natural talents, Mahomes can go to work with this elite Pittsburgh offense.

Round 4: WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky

With most of the EDGE depth off the board, I decided to go with a luxury selection in Taywan Taylor. Eli Rogers has locked down the slot WR position for 2017, but the Steelers could use a WR2 to place next to Antonio Brown. With the status of Martavis Bryant uncertain and Sammie Coates proving unreliable, Taywan Taylor could immediately step in as a starter. The Steelers have a history of drafting WR gems later in the draft, and Taywan Taylor would certainly fit this mold.

Taylor creates separation with ease in his sudden, sharp route-running. He excellently manipulates defensive backs with the nuances of his head/shoulder fakes and explodes at the top of his routes to break free. He excels both vertically down the field on go-routes and deep crossers while also proving dangerous after the catch on underneath drag routes. Most importantly, Taylor is a physical, strong handed wideout who could prove great value for Pittsburgh at this stage in the draft.

Round 5: CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado

Upside, upside, upside.

Ahkello Witherspoon has the frame to make NFL scouts drool at 6’3” 190 lbs. However, Witherspoon still needs to work on his physicality, especially in press-man coverage, to use his length and size to his advantage.

Witherspoon is a quick, fluid corner who is extremely aggressive at the point of attack. He has the length to dominate wideouts at the catch point and break up passes.

Round 6: TE George Kittle, Iowa and DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama

HEAAAAATH.

I know all of Steeler Nation dearly misses seeing Heath Miller in a Steelers jersey on Sundays. His ability to contribute both as a pass catcher and run blocker served as an asset for Pittsburgh. In 2016, his run blocking abilities have been greatly missed at the tight end position. So why not grab the best run blocking TE in the draft to help out. Kittle will certainly carve out a role in running situations and on special teams.

With the second pick in the 6th, I nabbed the overshadowed Bama’ defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. With a heap of early-rounders playing alongside him, Tomlinson tends to be forgotten.

However, Tomlinson was made to play on Sundays, with great power and leverage to hold ground against the run and push the pocket. Tomlinson could fit in an odd or even front, and could easily find a spot on the Steeler’s roster.

I think Tomlinson is sneaky good, and I currently have a late 2nd round grade on him. NFL talent evaluators seem to have yet to catch up on this kid’s talent. Tomlinson could be an absolute steal at this stage in the draft.

Round 7: LB Ben Boulware, Clemson

Similar to last year’s selection of Tyler Matakevich, I could see Pittsburgh grabbing a veteran LB with a high floor near the end of the draft.

Boulware plays the game of football with a fiery passion. His style of play can’t help but get teammates, coaches, and watching fans fired up. Despite some concerns regarding athleticism, size, and upside, he’s a guy I’d love to see in Pittsburgh.

This article originally appeared on