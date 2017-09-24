Pivetta wins pitchers' duel as Phils take finale

Gohara continued to show his tremendous potential, recording nine strikeouts and scattering five hits as he completed seven innings in his fourth Major League start. The 6-foot-3 left-hander benefited from two outfield assists from Nick Markakis, but he and the Braves’ offense were unable to overcome Pivetta and the Phillies’ bullpen.

Inciarte capped his three-hit game with a two-out single in the eighth inning. The Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder is three hits away from notching the seventh 200-hit season in Atlanta Braves history.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Strong finish: After Inciarte singled to begin the bottom of the sixth, Pivetta induced three consecutive groundouts against the heart of the Braves’ order. After Johan Camargo grounded out to Pivetta and moved Inciarte to second, Freddie Freeman, who missed Saturday’s game due to illness, moved Inciarte to third base. Markakis then ended the threat when his grounder found first baseman Tommy Joseph‘s glove.

Composed rookie: After surrendering Franco’s homer, Gohara ended the fifth inning with three straight strikeouts. The young lefty, who has drawn comparisons to CC Sabathia, responded to Cesar Hernandez‘s sixth-inning leadoff single by inducing Aaron Altherr‘s double-play grounder.