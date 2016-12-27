Plan Is For Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda To Play In Finale

The Ravens aren’t pulling any punches heading into their season finale in Cincinnati.

Head Coach John Harbaugh spelled out what the Ravens are playing for Sunday against the Bengals.

That means the plan is for the starters to play, just as they normally would.

“Yes, we’re going to win the game,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We’ll play our guys. Everybody that’s healthy will go play. That’s the plan – wouldn’t look at it any other way.”

Two players of particular note are guard Marshal Yanda and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs , who have played through significant injuries for much of the year and might require offseason surgery.

Suggs tore his biceps when sacking Giants quarterback Eli Manning on Oct. 16. He missed one game, but has played in the last eight.

Yanda injured his left shoulder the week before against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 9. He missed three games before switching to left guard to play through the injury.

Harbaugh was asked if it’s tempting for Suggs and Yanda not to play this week to give them a head start on offseason rehab.

“You would have to ask them that,” Harbaugh said. “I have not heard anything along those lines.”

Harbaugh spoke Monday, which was the players’ day off after Christmas. The players returned for work as usual Tuesday, and the plan could change over the course of the week depending on players’ health.