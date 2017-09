A plane left from the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown Tuesday but never made it to its destination in Kentucky. FAA officials say the Cirrus crashed under unknown circumstances in the mountains near Jacksonburg, West Virginia. Officials say 2 people were on board the plane – both died. Airport officials say the plane is registered to SGLJ Inc of Illinois. Unconfirmed reports say the two people on the plane were the pilot and his wife, both from Illinois.