BREAKING & UPDATED: Plane on Fire Lands at Georgetown Airport

UPDATED 6:30pm – Just after 2pm a plane taking off from the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown caught fire. The pilot able to re-land the plan as it became engulfed in flames. The pilot evacuated the plane as it was coming to a stop off the runway. The fire spread to burn about 6 acres of the airport field – the pilot was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. A US Coast Guard helicopter crew was enroute to Crisfield and diverted to Georgetown where a rescue swimmer and flight mechanic provided emergency assistance to the pilot until EMS personnel arrived. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Click here for more photos from the scene

=============================

Fire crews are at the airport in Georgetown where an aircraft was on fire approaching the runway. The fire on the aircraft has been put out however crews from several fire companies are working to put out a fire in the field. There’s been no word on any injuries or what type of aircraft is involved.