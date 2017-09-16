Playboy Bunny Ranch sells for $17.25 million

The ranch-style home where Hugh Heffner’s voluptuous Playboy Bunnies once lived in luxury has been sold for $17.25 million, sources told the Post.

The famed Playboy Bunny Ranch, which is directly across from the Playboy Mansion, was sold to an unidentified buyer, it was revealed Friday.

The five bedroom residence features a “Fudgie the Whale”-shaped pool that comes with a “cascading rock waterfall,” according to a former listing.

The mid-century ranch, and the goings-on there, were the subject of an E! network show, “The Girls Next Door.”

Shielded behind gates and hedges, the ranch sits on 1.3 acres. Inside, it features a formal dining room, and a game room with a bar.

Hugh Hefner sold the ranch in high powered Holmby Hills for $4.5 million in 2001 and it went on the market in 2013 for $11 million.

The nearby Playboy Mansion had recently sold for $100 million to Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Hostess Brands.

Other neighbors on the famed street include Facebook’s founding president Sean Parker, who bought his home for $55 million from Ellen DeGeneris.

Sean “Diddy” Combs paid $40 million for a mansion that comes with an underwater tunnel.

Google’s Eric Schmidt also bought Gregory Peck’s estate from his widow, Veronique, for $22 million.

The Bunny Hutch is also near what was once known as “Candyland,” the former Candy and Aaron Spelling estate that Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone Stunt currently has on the market for a whopping $200 million.

While Candyland is a staggering 56,500 square feet, which is bigger than the White House, the Bunny Ranch is a comparatively modest 6,690 square feet.

The owners were asking $19.9 million.

Dede Howard at The Agency was the listing broker for the sale.

David Parnes, James Harris and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency repped the buyer.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.