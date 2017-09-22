Playboy unveils Halloween costumes inspired by classic Bunny

Playboy is looking to share plenty of treats for fans on Halloween.

In time for the spooky holiday, the men’s lifestyle magazine partnered with Yandy.com to unveil an officially licensed collection of costumes inspired by the iconic Playboy Bunny.

According to the women’s online retailer, this is the first time Playboy has collaborated in the development of Halloween costumes.

“Often imitated but never replicated, the Playboy Bunny costume is one of the most recognized costumes in the world,” wrote a Playboy rep to Fox News. “In partnership with Yandy, we brought the Bunny costume to Halloween for the first time in a fun mash-up of costumes and lingerie that bridge generations.”

The costumes pay tribute to the many eras that defined Playboy over the years, including founder Hugh Hefner’s signature smoking jacket, the ‘60s go-go dancer and the ‘90s lifeguard, made famous by Playboy cover girls Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra.

Hefner, 91, is known for hosting his annual star-studded Halloween bash at the Playboy Mansion. In fact, it was at his 2008 bash where he met his wife, 31-year-old pinup Crystal Harris, who was dressed as a French maid.

UK’s Express reported in 2013, the Playboy Bunny was born in 1960 when the first Playboy Club was opened. Waitresses wore a uniform called a “bunny suit” after the magazine’s logo. It featured a corset, bunny ears, a black bow tie, shirt cuffs and a fluffy cotton tail.

This isn’t the first time Playboy celebrated the past. Earlier this year, Hefner’s son, Cooper, asked his 54-year-old mother, model Kimberley Conrad, to be part of a photo shoot that would celebrate former Playmates from the ‘70s-‘90s for Mother’s Day.

The 26-year-old currently serves as Playboy’s chief creative officer. He recently appeared at the Playboy Club in London where he posed with Bunnies dressed in the classic suit.

The Playboy Collection by Yandy is currently available for preorder.