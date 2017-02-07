Player Grades From Dallas at Denver

Denver certainly bounced back in this game.

Denver showcased their depth against the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite being without Mudiay, Gallinari, and Faried, the Nuggets were able to come away with a 110-87 victory at home in the Mile High.

Instead, other players took charge tonight such as Will Barton, Gary Harris, and Wilson Chandler. The refs seem to hate Nikola Jokic for whatever reason, so he did not get enough time to stuff the stat sheet like so many of us fans wanted to see again.

However, all that really matters at the end of the day is that the Nuggets got the win. As a result, the Nuggets are in a bit of control for the 8th seed going forward as they were only hanging on by a thread coming into this game.

With great play and a bit of help from Portland losing, the Nuggets were able to get one more step up on the Trail Blazers who are nipping at their heels for the final playoff spot.

Denver saw many guys step up tonight, so let’s see who stood out the most.

Wilson Chandler-B

Chandler didn’t exactly duplicate his Milwaukee performance, but he still did enough to get the job done.

He shot well in Gallo’s absence, shooting 54.5% from the field. On top of that, he also recorded a double-double pulling down 10 boards and scoring 14 points in 40 minutes of play.

He finished the night with player differential of 19, second behind Gary Harris’ differential of 20, and even had a steal and block a piece.

Chandler even did a good job of taking care of the ball considering he only turned it over once in while he was on the court.

Say what you will about Chandler after hearing the trade rumors from last week. The man still has not missed a beat despite the distractions. Let’s appreciate him while we still have him.

Gary Harris-B+

Mr. Perimeter Defender himself. Harris actually made his presence known more on the offensive side of the court in this game.

This was a nice anomaly for Gary considering the Nuggets needed more scoring options with their go to option in foul trouble and their best shooter sidelined with an ankle injury.

He only shot around 41% for the game, but as eluded to already, he finished with the best differential at 20.

Harris also was wreaking havoc on the boards grabbing 5 rebounds.

Harris also showcased his range by shooting 80% from the arc. The thing that prevents him from achieving an A is the 3 turnovers and only 1 assist.

Because of those stats, he misses the A mark by just a minuscule.

Will Barton-A

Will Barton was the leading scorer with 31 points.

He stepped up when Denver needed him most by becoming their offensive threat with Gallinari hurt and Jokic getting into foul trouble.

Barton shot an impressive 66.7% from the field and 71.4% from deep.

He actually posted a well-rounded game by finishing with 5 assists and 8 rebounds.

Just 2 rebounds shy of getting a rare double-double for him. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he finished with a player differential of 15 and had 2 huge blocks.

Barton was the clear leader of the 3 headed monster for Denver tonight and it was nice to see the sixth man have a game like since he doesn’t always get the opportunity much of the time.

