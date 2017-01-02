Playing Quarterback: Choosing Drew Brees over anyone else

Despite the New Orleans Saints’ having a bad season, quarterback Drew Brees continues to makes his statement as to why he’s one of the best in the league. He’s is arguably not the best QB in football history, however, there are many reasons as to why he’d be chosen over other QBs in this era.

Mastering the Cards He’s Dealt

For starters, despite tough situations, playing from behind, and loud stadiums housing intense crowds, Brees almost, always finds a way to pull out a win. Topping that, he’s managed to put up a constant 30 to 40 points in multiple games with a defense that’s been playing poorly in two out of the last four seasons. They were 27th overall this season and 29th in 2013.

Brees also holds ownership of a super bowl ring unlike some of the other top QBs residing in the league. He was drafted into the NFL in 2001 by the San Diego Chargers in the second round. His championship ring came in 2010 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Names (No Rings) Year Entered Overall Record (W-L) Carson Palmer 2002 89-87 Tony Romo 2003 80-53 Philip Rivers 2004 101-83 Alex Smith 2005 80-59 Matt Ryan 2008 85-61 Matt Stafford 2009 51-59

Brees is throwing with the best

Only five QBs have thrown for over 5,000 or more yards in a single season. Brees has done it for five seasons (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016). He is also sitting in second place on the most wins list for active QBs, right behind Patriots Tom Brady.

Quarterbacks Record (W-L) Tom Brady 205-61 Drew Brees 137-105 Ben Roethlisberger 134-166 Eli Manning 115-94

Future Hall of Famer

The humble Brees plays with confidence every time he hits the field. He’s determined to please the Saints’ fans, giving his all, whether they win or lose. Brees may not be retiring anytime soon, but when that day comes it’ll be one to remember. He will be known for his perseverance, motivation and talent. Brees will go down in history as one of the greatest.

