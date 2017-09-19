Playboy model Jenna Bentley is contemplating the future of her chest after an unfortunate beach incident.

The model, who has appeared in Playboy and Maxim, said that her 36E natural breasts are getting in the way of her new fitness regimen – and she doesn’t know what to do about it.

“I’ve started running and doing weights to keep in shape but my breasts just get in the way. I usually wear a super-strength sports bra but when I really let them fly they sometimes pop out,” she said in a New York Post article.

But things got even worse for the buxom blonde when she was working out one morning.

“The other week I was sprinting down the beach in California. I was just wearing a bikini but just wanted a fast run out. It was a beautiful morning and the sun was rising. I was going full pelt, leaping over the waves on the shore when suddenly I felt something heavy smack against my chin.”

“It felt like I’d been sucker-punched and it knocked me off balance and I fell over. No one else was around and when I looked down I saw my right boob had come out,” she said. “It was like someone had thrown an uppercut at the exact moment I jumped a wave. It could have knocked me out.”

However, getting beaten up by her bust isn’t enough for Bentley to get under the knife. Instead, the Playmate has taken her query to her fans.

“Before I make a final decision I’ve decided to put it to a vote and I want my fans to let me know what they think. I love my fans and really value their opinions. If I go through with it I’ll let everyone know. I still want my boobs to be big but more manageable.”

When Bentley announced on social media that her boobs “are too big for [her] now,” her fans were not having it.

The New York Post reported a Twitter user saying: “Jenna Bentley wants breast reduction op! No way please don’t Ur amazing JB. No one wears big boobs like u!”

While another reportedly said: “This needs to go to the top. Trump get ya pen out and sign exec order BANNING JB getting smaller breasts.”

Though Bentley’s fans are in favor of her curvier form, she’s still on the fence about it.

“I love them and they’ve been good to me but I’m doing so much more cardio now as well as weights,” she lamented. “When I’ve told friends what I’m planning to do some flat out tell me ‘no way’ while others understand my problem.”