Playoff bound: Twins clinch second wild-card spot

They did it.

The Minnesota Twins will play baseball in October.

One year after recording 103 losses — the most in franchise history — the Twins got a little help from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night to clinch their first playoff berth since 2010.

Chicago topped the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings, 6-4, to knock them out of playoff contention.

Minnesota will face either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a one-game showdown, with the winner advancing to the American League Divisional Series.

The Red Sox currently have a three-game lead over New York with four games to play, so a matchup at Yankee Stadium is the most likely scenario.