Plus-size model claps back at Twitter user who turned her photo into body-shaming meme

A recent body-shaming tweet caused an internet uproar after a Twitter user made a mean comparison of two women’s bodies.

Leyton Mokgerepi posted a side-by-side photo of two models — one plus-size and one not — and wrote, “Girls that I like vs. Girls that like me.”

People were quick to call Mokgerepi out for his disrespectful remarks. The tweet also sparked a debate about body-shaming and basing women’s worth on their looks.

The woman in the photo on the right of Mokgerepi’s comparison found out about the tweet after someone tagged her in it. Lesego “Lee” Legobane — a plus-size model, blogger and photographer — told BuzzFeed she decided she had to reply “because I felt he was being rude.”

Her response was simple, yet effective.

Legobane’s supporters went nuts over her response, praising the model for standing up for herself. Her tweet soon went viral, even receiving likes from Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

In a post on Instagram, Legobane elaborated on her feelings over the initial tweet. “I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every other guy cos ‘we don’t have options.’ First of all, check yourself,” she wrote. Then she hashtagged it #FatAndStillOuttaYourLeague.

Mokgerepi later tried to walk back his initial tweet by posting Legobane’s picture again, only this time writing “Girlfriend Goals.” But people were not having it.

The other woman whose photo Mokgerepi used weighed in too, writing, “As if the world needed another example of an obnoxious a–.”

Joëlle Kayembe told BuzzFeed News she is “super proud” of how Legobane responded — and she did not appreciate her inclusion in the tweet.

“It was not a well thought out compliment, if that is what he was trying achieve,” Kayembe told BuzzFeed News. “And to use one woman’s picture (mine in this case) to body-shame another is just rude and unnecessary!”