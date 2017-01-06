Pocomoke City Police Arrest Report

December 1 – December 31, 2016

12-4-2016 Dontrell Braxton, age 21 of Chester, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of a protection order. He was released on his personal recognizance.

12-10-2016 Wendell Trellis, age 27 of Orlando, FL was arrested on an outstanding fugitive from justice warrant for violating parole and driving without license. He was held on no bond.

12-16-2016 Bradley Whitelock, age 27 of Westover, MD was arrested for Theft less $1,000. He was released on his personal recognizance.

12-20-2016 Richard Correia, age 52 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for malicious destruction of property. He was issued a criminal citation and released.

12-20-2016 Stefon Simmons, age 24 of Tuscaloosa, AL was arrested on an outstanding fugitive warrant for possession of marijuana. He was held without bond.

12-24-2016 Donald Wallace, age 48 of Easton, MD was cited for Theft less $1,000. He was issued a criminal citation and released.

12-29-2016 Moneeka Reese, age 26, of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She was released on her personal recognizance.

12-31-2016 Keira White, age 22 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for Theft less $100. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

12-31-2016 Dasia Drummond, age 18 of Crisfield, MD was cited for Theft less $100. She was issued a criminal; citation and released.

(15) Fifteen additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time period.

January 5, 2017