Police: 8 boys accused Minnesota teacher, husband of abuse

Police documents allege a Minnesota elementary school teacher and his husband had sexual contact with eight underage boys over several years.

South St. Paul police released the documents this week following a four-month investigation into teacher Aric Babbitt and his husband, Matthew Deyo. The couple was found dead in August in an apparent murder-suicide in Washington state.

Neither was charged in relation to the abuse allegations.

The deaths came shortly after a 16-year-old boy and his parents went to South St. Paul police to report an ongoing sexual relationship between the teen and the men.

The 134-page investigative file obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2hNJl0d ) shows the case went beyond the teen’s allegations. According to the documents, seven other boys came forward after the 16-year-old’s allegations became public.