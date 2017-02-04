Police: Arrests made in 1993 Los Angeles fire that killed 10

Los Angeles police say they’ve made arrests for a 1993 apartment building fire that killed 10 people, including seven children.

Officer Aareon Jefferson says several arrests were made recently and the people remain jailed but he had no other details. Police plan to hold a news conference Monday.

The three-story building in the Westlake district caught fire on May 3, 1993. The residents, most of them poor immigrants from Central America, tried to escape by jumping from windows or balconies or climbing down bedsheets.

Investigators found smoke alarms weren’t working and fire doors were propped or nailed open.

Police suspected the fire was set by gang members who’d been kicked off the property for drug dealing.

Two were later charged with murder, but the case was dropped for lack of evidence.