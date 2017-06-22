Police believe Dover armed robberies connected

Police are looking for two individuals thought to be behind multiple armed robberies in the Dover area. Around 9 pm Tuesday night two men in masks entered the Village Package Store on South Governors Avenue. One produced a shotgun and demanded cash from the register, while the other stayed by the door as a lookout. On Monday night a similar robbery involving a masked man with a shotgun and a lookout occurred at the Valero station on South Governors Ave. There is no surveillance footage of either heist, but police believe the incidents are related due to the similar MOs and are asking for the public’s help in solving these crimes.