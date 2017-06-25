Police commander, 10 others killed in Mexican state

Gunmen have killed a state commander for federal police and two other officers on another bloody day in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The policemen were among 11 people slain in the state on Saturday, including four children.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes issued a video calling the killers “beasts” and “cowards” and repeated his vow to crack down on organized crime in the Gulf coast state.

The killing of federal police commander Camilo Castagne in the city of Cardel came two days after he had appeared with Yunes at an anti-crime event.

The state has suffered waves of killings by organized crime gangs. Federal statistics indicate 625 people were killed in Veracruz during the first five months of 2017, a 93 percent jump over the same period last year.