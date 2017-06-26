Police Cuff Argumentative Woman After Fight Over Parking Space

Fights over parking in Rehoboth Beach are not uncommon, but what is, is to have a person cuffed and taken into police custody. That happened Saturday after two women got into a violent dispute over a parking space in the ocean block of Rehoboth Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

One of the women claimed that she had been trying to park in the parking spot occupied by a female pedestrian who had been attempting to save it. The female driver said the pedestrian punched her in the face as she drove into the parking spot. The female pedestrian, however, claimed that the driver ran over her foot trying to steal her parking spot, a charge the driver denied.

One of the women had left the scene but police stopped her a couple minutes later near the Summer House to get her side of the story.

Police, caught in the middle of a case of “she said, she said,” decided to have both women come to the police station along with a witness, an off-duty police officer who supposedly saw the confrontation.

At that point, the one woman started to argue with the officer. He soon ordered her to stop resisting repeatedly as he placed the handcuffs on her.

Lt. Jaime Riddle, police spokesman, said Sunday he will have info on any charges later today, Monday.