Police: Deputies shoot man with gun during encounter

Authorities say deputies have shot and wounded a Tennessee man with a gun during a traffic stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that deputies made the traffic stop in a driveway Monday evening in Cheatham County near where a woman reported she had almost been run off a road. The statement says as deputies conducted the stop, 44-year-old Charles Holland, who is white, exited the home armed with a gun and began walking toward them. At some point during the encounter, police say deputies fired at Holland, who was hit and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Authorities did not release the identities or races of the deputies involved.

The investigation is continuing.