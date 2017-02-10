Police disperse protests against Turkish university purges

Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters trying to enter Ankara University to denounce a government decree that dismissed 330 academics. At least five protesters were detained.

The academics were among some 4,500 civil servants that were sacked Tuesday under the state of emergency declared following a failed coup attempt in July. Although introduced to deal with the alleged perpetrators of the coup, critics say the government is using emergency powers to pursue all opponents.

On Friday, police dispersed students, teachers, civic society representatives and some opposition legislators who gathered outside the prestigious faculty of political science, where some 20 staff members were dismissed.

Some had signed a declaration for renewed peace efforts with the Kurdish rebels which angered the government.