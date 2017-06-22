Police: Father arrested after beating daughter over Snapchat

Police say a Massachusetts man grabbed his 11-year-old daughter by the neck and beat her with a belt after she installed the Snapchat app on her cellphone.

Sean Nguyen, of Peabody, has been charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a child with injury, however police say the girl was not injured. Nguyen was arrested Tuesday inside a courtroom for an unrelated case.

Police say the 31-year-old became enraged when he discovered the app on his daughter’s phone Saturday night.

A police report shows the girl was taken to the Salem police station by relatives after the assault. Police say the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

Nguyen is being held without bail. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.