Police: Good Samaritans pulled over seemingly drunken driver

Police say two Good Samaritans used their cars to stop a suspected drunken driver swerving all over a Pennsylvania highway.

State police say the driver was traveling west on Interstate 76 in Butler County, north of Pittsburgh, around 10 p.m. Thursday. That’s when two witnesses in separate vehicles saw him seemingly unable to keep his car in the lane and nearly hit a concrete barrier.

Police say they managed to use their vehicles to box in the driver and bring him safely to a stop on the shoulder in North Sewickley Township.

Fifty-three-year-old Frank Ray Blackmon was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The Tribune-Review reports the charge is pending lab results. Police say his license is also suspended. No information is available on whether he has an attorney who could comment on the accusations.

