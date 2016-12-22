52.7 F
Police hunt for robbery suspect who shot officer in Texas

BRYAN, Texas –  A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a store robbery who shot a police officer in southeast Texas.

Bryan police said in a statement that the officer was shot early Thursday after coming across the suspect about half an hour after the robbery at a gas station and convenience store in the city about 90 miles northwest of Houston.

The officer was wearing a ballistic vest and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at a hospital and released. Bryan police have not released the officer’s name.

Police say the robbery took place when a group of people entered the store and one pulled out a firearm. They took some money and fled.

Bryan is adjacent to College Station, home to Texas A&M University.

