Police identify suspect, victims in Alaska triple homicide

A triple homicide at an Alaska coin and precious metals shop began after the shooter started a fight with the owner, police said Wednesday.

Anthony Pisano, 43, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Steven Cook, 31, owner of The Bullion Brothers, and two other men Tuesday at the Anchorage shop.

Police say Pisano pulled out a gun and shot Cook multiple times and then killed Kenneth Hartman, 48, and Daniel McCreadie, 31.

The shooter was gone when police arrived.

Authorities say Pisano was arrested Tuesday after calling police and saying he wanted to turn himself in.

Online court records do not list Pisano’s attorney. His arraignment was scheduled later Wednesday at the Anchorage jail.

Court records do not list any previous arrests for Pisano in Alaska.

The shop is on the ground floor of a two-story building in midtown Anchorage next to a pawn shop and across the street from a print shop and pizza restaurant.

Police rushed to the building after witnesses reported gunshots.

They found a man dead in the entryway and one in an office. One victim was still alive but died at a hospital.