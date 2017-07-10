Police: Indonesia bomb maker wanted to join Philippine fight

Indonesian police say a man whose home-made bomb accidentally exploded in the West Java city of Bandung was obsessed with the idea of joining Islamic State group-affiliated militants who’ve occupied parts of a city in the southern Philippines since mid-May.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus said Monday that 21-year-old Agus Wiguna was arrested following the explosion Saturday at his rented house and was probably acting alone.

The pressure cooker bomb allegedly prepared by Wiguna exploded unintentionally but caused no casualties.

He told investigators that he planned to fly to the Philippines to join the fighting in Marawi after attacking three targets in Bandung.

Police said Agus planned to begin his attack on July 16 at a cafe, then a restaurant and a church.