Police investigate armed robbery in Magnolia

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of a liquor store in Magnolia. Around 9:45 PM on Wednesday a man wielding a handgun entered a liquor store on the 1300 block of Peachtree Run. The suspect pointed it at a customer and told them to leave before turning to the store clerk and demanding money. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect ran off into the night, last seen going in a northerly direction. No one was injured during the incident. Police describe the suspect as a black male around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, gloves and a hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware state Police.