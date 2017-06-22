A man who was found dead after the attack outside a London mosque this week died of “multiple injuries,” Metropolitan Police said Thursday.

Makram Ali, 51, was found dead early Monday after a 47-year-old man rammed his van into a crowd of worshippers near the Muslim Welfare House mosque in Finsbury Park, police said.

Investigators could not immediately determine if Ali died of an illness or as a result of the attack. Witnesses near the attack said Ali seemed to suffer from a medical episode just before the rampage.

My heart goes out to Makram Ali's family, friends and the whole community in Finsbury Park at this difficult time. https://t.co/nBGagIqQSZ — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 22, 2017

Ali came to Britain from Bangladesh when he was 10-years-old. His family described him as “a quiet, gentle man” who took comfort from “spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.”

Suspect Darren Osborne, 47, was arrested on several counts, including the preparation or instigation of terrorism. Detectives are continuing to question him, Sky News reported.

Nine other people were hospitalized after the attack. British health officials said four patients were still hospitalized Wednesday, with two in critical condition. The attack raised tensions in London, which had already been struck by three separate extremist attacks in the last three months.

