Police Looking for 2 In Thefts from Church Mailboxes

By Mari Lou -
Seven people have been arrested in a multi-agency investigation of the theft of mail from church mailboxes throughout the Mid-Atlantic.   Delaware State Police say mail would be removed from the mailboxes – including donation checks – and the money would be deposited into the suspects various bank accounts.  Three search warrants were executed in the Seaford area last week – banking documents and cash were seized.  The investigation is continuing.   Police have warrants for 29 year old Agenol Stoican and 26 year old Mariana Catrina – both of Seaford.  If you know where they are – contact Crime Stoppers.

 

