Police Looking for 2 In Thefts from Church Mailboxes

Seven people have been arrested in a multi-agency investigation of the theft of mail from church mailboxes throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Delaware State Police say mail would be removed from the mailboxes – including donation checks – and the money would be deposited into the suspects various bank accounts. Three search warrants were executed in the Seaford area last week – banking documents and cash were seized. The investigation is continuing. Police have warrants for 29 year old Agenol Stoican and 26 year old Mariana Catrina – both of Seaford. If you know where they are – contact Crime Stoppers.