A Georgetown inmate is wanted after failing to return from an approved work pass to Allen’s in Harbeson. 26-year-old Glen Allen left the SCCC on February 6 and has not returned. His whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. He is a white man, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has tattoos on his right arm, chest, and right forearm. Anyone with information on Allen should contact their local police.