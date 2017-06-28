Police make arrest in vandalism at Boston Holocaust memorial

Police say they have arrested a man who used a rock to smash a glass panel at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston.

James Isaac faces arraignment Wednesday on charges of malicious destruction of personal property and destruction of a place of memorial. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police were called by a witness to the memorial early Wednesday to find a glass panel on one of the memorial’s 54-foot-high towers shattered.

The memorial that opened in 1995 is on the Freedom Trail near Faneuil Hall and City Hall and is open at all times.

The six glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.