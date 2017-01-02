39.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 2, 2017
Police: Man who fled officers, pulled gun is fatally shot

Police: Man who fled officers, pulled gun is fatally shot

By FOX News -
22

WOODSTOCK, Ga. –  The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says a driver was fatally shot after pulling a gun on officers in northwest Georgia.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2itrBZu ) reports that the GBI says Canton police officers saw the driver Saturday about 10:10 p.m. parked outside a closed business.

GBI spokesman Rich Bahan says after speaking to officer the driver sped off, striking an officer.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say the car crossed into Woodstock at about 2 a.m. and officers used a tire deflating device to stop the car.

Police blocked all lanes on I-75 northbound as officers pursued the driver. They say he got out of his car holding a gun. Two Woodstock police officers fired at the driver. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities did not identify the driver or the officers.

The GBI is investigating.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB