Police: Mom flew to Germany, left 4 kids home alone in Iowa

Police have arrested a suburban Des Moines mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.

Johnston police say they’ve charged 30-year-old Erin Macke with child endangerment. Polk County Jail records say Macke remains in custody Friday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who can comment for her.

Police say Macke made no child care arrangements for her kids — ages 12, 12, 7 and 6 — before she left Sept. 20. Police were tipped off Sept. 21 that the children had been left unsupervised. Officers investigated and called in the Iowa Human Services Department, which took custody of them.

Police called Macke in Germany, demanding she come back. She was arrested on her return.

Police haven’t described the purpose of Macke’s trip.