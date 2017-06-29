Police: No charges planned after kidnapping suspect killed

Police in Georgia say they won’t file charges after a kidnapping suspect was shot and killed when he forced a father and son at gunpoint to drive to an ATM.

DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell tells news outlets police won’t charge 39-year-old Roy Farrell and his 16-year-old son, who were kidnapped early Wednesday from their home in Lithonia in suburban Atlanta.

Lt. Shane Stanfield says that the suspect forced Farrell and the teenager at gunpoint to drive to a nearby SunTrust bank. Police say the suspect set the gun down at his side and the father reached for it, told his son to choke the man and fired the gun.

Police say the man was shot five times.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified.