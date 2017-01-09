Police officer shot outside Orlando Walmart; suspect on the run

A suspect accused of shooting an Orlando police officer was on the run Monday, forcing police to lock down schools in the area, local media reported.

The shooting unfolded outside a Walmart in the city, according to Fox 35. Evidence markers were spotted in the parking lot.

The officer was hospitalized, police said. They did not give the officer’s condition.

It’s unclear what sparked the shooting. Orange County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene after they got word that an “officer needs help,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Police and deputies escorted the ambulance carrying the officer to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the newspaper.

