Police officers help mom deliver baby in post office parking lot

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night could stop

a pair of San Diego officers from helping to deliver a healthy baby in the

parking lot of the U.S. Post Office in Mira Mesa on Thursday. Officers Matt

Enderlin and Eric Hustad responded to a call from a husband who said he wife

was in labor in their car.

Mail wasn’t the only thing getting delivered today at the Mira Mesa Post Office. @SanDiegoPD helped deliver this baby at @USPS pic.twitter.com/WiVJWV8YVr — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 2, 2017

“We’ve been partners for eight years now so it’s one of

things where we’ve gotten a lot of calls on this job, you expect the

unexpected,” Enderlin told Fox 5 San Diego.

The officers found the couple in the parking lot at around

6:30 a.m., and helped to deliver the baby before medics arrived to transport

the family to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

“Great job Officers Enderlin & Hustad and Mom on bringing

this beautiful baby into the word at the Mira Mesa Post Office no less,” the

San Diego Police Department wrote in part on their Facebook page. “Guess mail’s

not the only thing getting delivered today.”