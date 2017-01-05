Police: Principal admits stealing porn from student phones

Investigators say a fired Kentucky high school principal has admitted to seizing students’ phones so that he could steal pornographic images from them.

News outlets report that 36-year-old former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett was indicted Wednesday in Louisville on federal charges of possessing and transporting child pornography.

Goodlett pleaded not guilty last month to 63 state felony child porn charges.

He was fired after his arrest in October. Court documents say he admitted to investigators that he has a pornography addiction and downloaded images from phones confiscated from students.

The investigation began in September after a 20-year-old woman told Elizabethtown police that naked images she had taken when she was 15 had been uploaded to a Russia-based website.