Police pursuit of stolen U-Haul truck ends in shooting

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
The U-Haul truck being chased by police.

A pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul truck in the Phoenix area Thursday evening ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital.

According to officials with Peoria police, officers received a call of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store.

Officers reportedly tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect, according to reports, did not stop.

The chase ended with the suspect shot by officers, according to Phoenix Police. The suspect was seen attempting to carjack a nearby vehicle.

After the shooting, the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Phoenix police held a news conference Thursday to release new information on the chase and eventual shooting. According to officials, the one officer involved in the shooting is a sergeant and a long-time veteran on the police force.

Police also say a black, realistic-looking pellet handgun was recovered at the scene, and a woman and her 1-year-old child were inside the car the suspect was attempting to carjack.

