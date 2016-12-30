Police pursuit of stolen U-Haul truck ends in shooting

A pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul truck in the Phoenix area Thursday evening ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital.

According to officials with Peoria police, officers received a call of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store.

Exclusive video: Ambulance leaving the area of Mockingbird & Tatum after Uhaul Police Chase ended this evening. #fox10phoenix @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/w0qKDjxYLW — Benjamin Colwell (@bcolwellfox10) December 30, 2016

Officers reportedly tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect, according to reports, did not stop.

PHOTO SHOWS 3 TEENS HUDDLED ON CAPSIZED BOAT MILES OFF FLORIDA

The chase ended with the suspect shot by officers, according to Phoenix Police. The suspect was seen attempting to carjack a nearby vehicle.

After the shooting, the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Phoenix police held a news conference Thursday to release new information on the chase and eventual shooting. According to officials, the one officer involved in the shooting is a sergeant and a long-time veteran on the police force.

Police also say a black, realistic-looking pellet handgun was recovered at the scene, and a woman and her 1-year-old child were inside the car the suspect was attempting to carjack.

Click for more from Fox 10.