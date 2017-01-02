Police question Netanyahu for alleged corruption

Israeli police arrived at the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to question him in connection with corruption allegations, FoxNews.com confirmed.

A black screen had been placed in front of Netanyahu’s official residence in apparent anticipation of the investigators’ arrival and to obstruct the view of journalists seeking to film them.

The investigation — which Netanyahu calls “baseless” — will address the suspicion that Netanyahu and his family received gifts from Israeli and foreign businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have weathered several scandals over the years, including investigations into the misuse of state funds and an audit of the family’s spending on everything from laundry to ice cream. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu is not the first prime minister to be questioned in a criminal case. Ehud Olmert is currently serving 18 months in prison after being convicted of breach of trust and bribery in 2014 and former prime minister Ariel Sharon was questioned while in office in 2003 and 2004 over allegations of bribery and corruption involving him and his two sons.

Speaking at a meeting of his Likud faction Monday afternoon, Netanyahu again denied allegations of wrongdoing.

“We’ve been paying attention to reports in the media, we are hearing the celebratory mood and the atmosphere in the television studios and the corridors of the opposition, and I would like to tell them, stop with the celebrations, don’t rush,” he said. “There won’t be anything because there is nothing.”

Israel’s Channel 2 TV has reported that Netanyahu accepted “favors” from businessmen in Israel and abroad, and is the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members. It said a criminal probe is expected next week.

Israel’s Justice Ministry and police have declined to comment on the media reports.

A campaign is underway by Erel Margalit, an opposition lawmaker of the Zionist Union party, for Netanyahu to be formally investigated over suspicions of prominent donors improperly transferring money for Netanyahu’s personal use, as well as reports that Netanyahu’s personal attorney represented a German firm involved in a $1.5 billion sale of submarines to Israel.

FoxNews.com’s Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.